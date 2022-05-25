Scrypta (LYRA) Price Down 73.2% This Week

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 72.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Scrypta has a total market cap of $20,332.45 and approximately $222.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Scrypta has traded down 73.2% against the US dollar. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00095220 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012492 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000996 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

Scrypta (LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 23,049,955 coins and its circulating supply is 21,449,955 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

