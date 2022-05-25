Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96. Seagate Technology posted earnings per share of $2.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $8.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.33 to $10.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.27.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $79.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.01. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $76.28 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

