Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Short Interest Up 553.3% in May

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 553.3% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Seeing Machines stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,696. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12. Seeing Machines has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.17.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Seeing Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

