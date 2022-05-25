Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Price Tops $0.0094

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $190,772.55 and approximately $40.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Seigniorage Shares alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 64.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,930.08 or 0.29683806 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.91 or 0.00494973 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00034010 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000274 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,096.17 or 1.39928745 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seigniorage Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seigniorage Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.