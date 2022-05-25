Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Select Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of water solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry. It offers drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing as well as complementary water-related services which support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal. Select Energy Services, Inc. is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas. “

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

NYSE:WTTR opened at $8.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.54 million, a PE ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 2.35.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $255.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Energy Services (Get Rating)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.