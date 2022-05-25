Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.47. Selective Insurance Group posted earnings per share of $1.85 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.09 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.13. The stock had a trading volume of 207,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,008. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $73.90 and a 1 year high of $94.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.41. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,857,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $612,760,000 after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,745,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,435,000 after purchasing an additional 74,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,106 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,522,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,367,000 after buying an additional 21,396 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

