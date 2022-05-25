Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $5.15 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,662 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,177,000 after acquiring an additional 736,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,765 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,362 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,912 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,728,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,067,000 after purchasing an additional 469,503 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.56. 4,104,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,910,792. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.67 and a 52 week high of $82.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

