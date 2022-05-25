Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.6% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT traded up $9.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $442.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $444.79 and its 200 day moving average is $398.47. The firm has a market cap of $117.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

