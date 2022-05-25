Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,825 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.4% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.86.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $181.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,419,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,886,710. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $477.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.