Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.10-$8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.60-$9.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.50.

NYSE:SRE traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $166.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,848. The company has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.48.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 144.48%.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Sempra by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

