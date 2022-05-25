Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) Short Interest Up 2,766.7% in May

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 2,766.7% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Senstar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $776,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Senstar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Senstar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Senstar Technologies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 572,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 41,977 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senstar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,507. The stock has a market cap of $49.21 million and a PE ratio of 7.86. Senstar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55.

Senstar Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a net margin of 18.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%.

Senstar Technologies Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company offers Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems (PIDS), fence mounted, buried, and free standing; PIDS fence sensor with intelligent perimeter LED based lighting; common operating platform for video management software, including intelligent video analytics applications, PIDS, and electronic access control systems; security thermal imaging observation and surveillance systems; and life safety or duress alarm systems.

