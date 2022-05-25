Sentinel Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.15 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $36.17 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0787 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018477 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013780 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004307 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000926 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

UPP is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

