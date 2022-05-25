Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Receives $19.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on SERA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sera Prognostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Sera Prognostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Sera Prognostics stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. Sera Prognostics has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.76 and a current ratio of 15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92.

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 38,185.05% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sera Prognostics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the third quarter valued at $8,700,000. OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,406,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 630,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 56,457 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,807,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 417,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 273,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

