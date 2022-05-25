ServiceNow (TSE:NOW) Now Covered by Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow (TSE:NOW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$1.60 target price on the stock.

About ServiceNow (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) management software. The Company designs, develops, and produces prepackaged computer software, cloud services, and IT service management platform. ServiceNow serves customers throughout the United States.

