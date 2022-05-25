Setareh Seyedkazemi Acquires 20,000 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) insider Setareh Seyedkazemi acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,304. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ ADVM opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $83.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49.
Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADVM. StockNews.com began coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.
Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.
