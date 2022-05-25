SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.54 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) will report sales of $147.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SFL’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.96 million to $148.12 million. SFL reported sales of $116.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year sales of $590.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $590.73 million to $591.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $591.54 million, with estimates ranging from $587.25 million to $595.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.71 million. SFL had a net margin of 32.31% and a return on equity of 14.36%. SFL’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on SFL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SFL in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

SFL stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.41. 983,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,537. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.32. SFL has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 91,167 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 58.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 125.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

