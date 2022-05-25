Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 6,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,585,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

SHCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Sharecare from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $907.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81.

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $118.54 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHCR. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,947,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,842,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 14,692.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,053,000. 16.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

