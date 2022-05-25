Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) and Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Head to Head Contrast

Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) and Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Sharing Economy International has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Science Applications International has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Science Applications International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharing Economy International -2,151.90% N/A -94.17% Science Applications International 3.75% 25.99% 7.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Science Applications International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharing Economy International $240,000.00 20.39 -$3.89 million N/A N/A Science Applications International $7.39 billion 0.63 $277.00 million $4.77 17.51

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than Sharing Economy International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sharing Economy International and Science Applications International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A Science Applications International 1 4 3 0 2.25

Science Applications International has a consensus price target of $94.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.56%. Given Science Applications International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Science Applications International is more favorable than Sharing Economy International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Science Applications International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Science Applications International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Science Applications International beats Sharing Economy International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sharing Economy International Company Profile

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power bank for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provides advertising services. In addition, it engages in real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. Further, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and operates a bike sharing mobile app, as well as provides licensing services. Sharing Economy International Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions. It serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; Department of Defense agencies; National Aeronautics and Space Administration; the U.S. Department of State; Department of Justice; Department of Homeland Security; and various intelligence community agencies, as well as U.S. federal civilian agencies. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

