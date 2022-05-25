Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

SHEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:SHEN traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,890. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.61. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.39.

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 378.97%. The business had revenue of $64.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Christopher E. French bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $201,448.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 200,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,251.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 65,409 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,666,000 after acquiring an additional 42,616 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

