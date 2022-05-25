Short Interest in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Increases By 736.2%

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,300 shares, a growth of 736.2% from the April 30th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 521,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
BAE Systems stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.93. 84,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,653. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.12. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.7703 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 3.2%.
BAESY has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 642 ($8.08) to GBX 735 ($9.25) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 670 ($8.43) to GBX 860 ($10.82) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Societe Generale cut shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $620.50.
About BAE Systems (Get Rating)
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BAE Systems (BAESY)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.