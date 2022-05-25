Short Interest in Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX) Rises By 714.3%

Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 714.3% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Build Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Build Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Build Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Build Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in Build Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

Build Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and technology-enabled services with a primary focus on North American markets.

