Short Interest in Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Declines By 99.7%

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the April 30th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Spine Injury Solutions stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.20. 61,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,836. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15. Spine Injury Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.45.

About Spine Injury Solutions

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures.

