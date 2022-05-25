Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Stock Price Down 1.6%

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.33. Approximately 263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56.

About Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY)

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited provides various financial products and services. It operates in four segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance. The company offers deposit products, such as savings, current, fixed deposit, long term deposit, foreign currency, and E passbook deposit accounts; home, car, personal, and mortgage loans; debit, prepaid, and credit cards; investment products comprising mutual funds, debentures, bonds, and other investments; accident, savings, health expense, income protection, heritage and life protection, travel, motor, property, unit linked, and other insurance products; and various payment services.

