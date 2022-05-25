Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ SIEB opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Siebert Financial has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of -0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter.
Siebert Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siebert Financial (SIEB)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.