Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

NASDAQ SIEB opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Siebert Financial has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of -0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Siebert Financial by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 29,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 395.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 43,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

