Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Acquires 145 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,946 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 359.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,790 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,062,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 81.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,408,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,100 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of CL opened at $78.12 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.15.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Atlantic Securities cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.19.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.