Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Boosts Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,371 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,703 shares of company stock worth $1,858,347 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTSH opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.31 and its 200-day moving average is $84.48. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

