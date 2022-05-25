Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Boosts Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several research firms have recently commented on A. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.08.

NYSE:A opened at $124.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.21 and its 200 day moving average is $139.27. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.64 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

