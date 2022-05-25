Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Boosts Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,269 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $155,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $2,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $99.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.13. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $197.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.22%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

