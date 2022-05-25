Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Buys 249 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $530,418,000 after purchasing an additional 14,298 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,274,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $323,543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,144,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $234,554,000 after purchasing an additional 138,485 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,070,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $271,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 886,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $224,961,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign stock opened at $166.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.52. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.69 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.62, for a total transaction of $601,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.38, for a total transaction of $131,015.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,455 shares of company stock worth $3,054,114 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

