Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Increases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $395,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $459,355.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,224.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 234,840 shares of company stock worth $25,306,349. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $94.54 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $91.52 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.45. The company has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.26.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

