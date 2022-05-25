Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Raises Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 19.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in ASML by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ASML by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in ASML by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $546.43 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $509.55 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $605.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $684.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ASML from €945.00 ($1,005.32) to €960.00 ($1,021.28) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $854.38.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

