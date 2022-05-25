Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Raises Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 165,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,511,000 after purchasing an additional 79,230 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 283.5% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 522,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,146,000 after acquiring an additional 28,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 and have sold 14,380 shares worth $3,723,203. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $291.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.38.

NYSE:HCA opened at $204.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.69 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

