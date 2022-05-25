Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Raises Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the third quarter worth about $8,565,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in JD.com by 1,118.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 30,456 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in JD.com by 9.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.69.

JD stock opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $92.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $66.82 billion, a PE ratio of -48.61 and a beta of 0.57.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

