Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 127 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $116.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.84. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.29 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.83.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

