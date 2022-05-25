Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Down 4%

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.47 and last traded at $41.88. 7,544 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 488,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.62.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLGN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.99 and its 200-day moving average is $43.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Silgan had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,657,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,228,000 after purchasing an additional 77,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,530,000 after purchasing an additional 234,789 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,310,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,481,000 after purchasing an additional 528,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,234,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,433,000 after purchasing an additional 665,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,918,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

