Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Gap Up to $9.04

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.04, but opened at $9.39. Similarweb shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 771 shares traded.

SMWB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Similarweb in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Similarweb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Get Similarweb alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $675.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52.

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Similarweb had a negative net margin of 54.07% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $44.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.22 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Similarweb by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 535,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,217,000 after buying an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the third quarter worth $893,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the fourth quarter worth $1,041,000. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Similarweb Company Profile (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.