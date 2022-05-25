Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.89.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,006,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,672,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,248,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,792,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 425,000 shares of company stock worth $12,262,750 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 100,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIX traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.32. The stock had a trading volume of 120,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,813. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $47.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average of $40.10. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 2.22.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

