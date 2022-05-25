Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,971 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.21% of Skyworks Solutions worth $54,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $99.88 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.59 and a twelve month high of $197.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.96.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.