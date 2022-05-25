Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,252 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.48% of Snap-on worth $56,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $211.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $257.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.15.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.32. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.25.

Snap-on Profile (Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.