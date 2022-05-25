Snyder Capital Management L P Cuts Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Snyder Capital Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,885 shares during the period. Woodward makes up about 1.8% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Snyder Capital Management L P owned 1.10% of Woodward worth $76,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WWD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 400 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.05 per share, with a total value of $39,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,705. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,796 shares of company stock valued at $287,428 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WWD shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Cowen cut their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.38.

WWD traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $97.36. The company had a trading volume of 329,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,048. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.50. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $129.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.60.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

