Snyder Capital Management L P Raises Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,145,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,882 shares during the period. Ingredion comprises about 2.7% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $110,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INGR. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

NYSE INGR traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.47. The company had a trading volume of 501,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,170. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.50 and a 200 day moving average of $91.93. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

