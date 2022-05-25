Snyder Capital Management L P Raises Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,595 shares during the period. RBC Bearings accounts for approximately 2.2% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Snyder Capital Management L P owned about 1.57% of RBC Bearings worth $91,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 22,655 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at about $539,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 705,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,857,000 after purchasing an additional 31,750 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ROLL traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.97. The stock had a trading volume of 115,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.49 and a beta of 1.35. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $250.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.30.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $1,135,521.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,261.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROLL shares. TheStreet lowered RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

