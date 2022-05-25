Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.79

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 2.7872 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $11.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $100.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.77. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $40.58 and a 52 week high of $101.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 240.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

SQM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $98.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

