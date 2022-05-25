Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Rating) dropped 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 128,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 60,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$18.77 million and a PE ratio of -9.29.
About Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC)
Read More
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Solstice Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solstice Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.