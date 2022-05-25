Sonar Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (PING)

Sonar (PING) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Sonar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Sonar has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. Sonar has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $12,442.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13,793.53 or 0.46537429 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 83.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00060704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.01 or 0.00499367 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00033437 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000283 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,603.60 or 1.40364746 BTC.

Sonar Coin Profile

Sonar launched on June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken . The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

