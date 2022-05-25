Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Trading 2.7% Higher

Shares of Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) traded up 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.53. 1,459,677 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 2,542,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 3.12.

Sonim Technologies ( NASDAQ:SONM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 65.77% and a negative return on equity of 264.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonim Technologies, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SONM. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sonim Technologies by 163.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24,350 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Sonim Technologies by 200.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 41,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, Sonim XP3, and Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

