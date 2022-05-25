Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.
Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $89.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $79.94 and a 52-week high of $133.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.70. The company has a market capitalization of $108.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87.
Sony Group Profile (Get Rating)
Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.
