Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.93 and last traded at $17.72. Approximately 33,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 349% from the average daily volume of 7,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 3.04% of Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

