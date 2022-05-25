South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $301.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SOUHY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on South32 from GBX 300 ($3.78) to GBX 320 ($4.03) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on South32 from GBX 340 ($4.28) to GBX 325 ($4.09) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on South32 from GBX 275 ($3.46) to GBX 310 ($3.90) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on South32 from GBX 260 ($3.27) to GBX 250 ($3.15) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of SOUHY opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. South32 has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from South32’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%.

About South32 (Get Rating)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

