SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Lifted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,966,000 after acquiring an additional 825,500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after acquiring an additional 478,324 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,490,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.58. The company had a trading volume of 97,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,086,994. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.83 and its 200-day moving average is $174.00. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $160.68 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

